Know how to block your ATM-cum-Debit card

Mumbai: The largest public sector bank in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an advisory for customers. The lender has issued some steps to follow if a customer has misplaced or lost his/her ATM-cum-Debit Card

Steps to follow to block a lost ATM-cum-Debit card :

Through SMS – By texting ‘BLOCKXXXX’ to 567676 from the registered mobile phone number (XXXX is the last 4-digits of Card).

Through a 24 x 7 helpline (1800-11-22-11/1800-425-3800/+9180-26599990) – The Contact Center will ask for certain details about the cardholder before restricting the Card.

Through SBI Quick mobile application – The option ‘ATM cum Debit Card’ can be used to block the card. The cardholder must only use their registered mobile number to access the SBI Quick mobile application. The cardholder will need the final four digits of Card to block it.

Through SBI Anywhere mobile applications – Card can be blocked by selecting ‘Debit Card Hotlisting’ from the ‘Services’ menu on the post-login page and following the on-screen instructions. Card can also be disabled using the ‘Card Blocking’ option on the pre-login screen.

Through Internet Banking – If the cardholder uses internet banking, the card can be restricted. The feature can be found under post-login >> e-services >> ATM Card Services >> Stop using your ATM card. To finish blocking your Card, go through the menu options.

Through SBI Branch – Submit a formal request to any SBI branch.