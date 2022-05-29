L-G J&K Manoj Sinha pays visit to family of cop killed in Baramulla encounter.

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the family of slain Jammu and Kashmir police officer Mudasir Ahmad at their Uri residence on Saturday. Sinha expressed his heartfelt condolences to Mudasir’s family, saying the nation is lucky to have such sons of the soil. He stated that the braveheart’s supreme sacrifice would be remembered forever.

He also informed the family members that the government will provide all possible support. In presence were IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG NKR Uday Bhasker, DC Baramulla Sehrish Asgar, and SSP Baramulla Sh Rayees Mohammad. Mudasir Ahmad was killed in the Baramulla encounter on Tuesday, which saw three Pakistani terrorists from the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group killed.