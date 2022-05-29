Mahzooz Draw: 36 lucky winners share 2 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: 36 lucky winners shared 2 million UAE dirhams in the 78th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw. They will take home Dh55,555 UAE dirham each after matching 4 out of the 5 winning numbers.

3 winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 14776359, 14927588, and 14925667 belonging to Adnan, Binu and Mark respectively. 1,570 participants won Dh350 each after matching 3 out of 5 winning numbers. The total prize money won in the last draw was Dh2,849,500.

Also Read; Foreign Portfolio Investors withdrew Rs 39,000 crore from Indian markets in May

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on June 4 at 9pm UAE time.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.