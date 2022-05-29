Market capitalization of 7 of top-10 companies surge by Rs 1.16 lakh crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization (m-cap) of 7 of top-10 companies surge by Rs 1,16,048.1 crore. HDFC Bank is the biggest gainer in the Indian equity market. Other gainers in the market were Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India (SBI) and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The top losers in the market were Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

The market valuation of HDFC Bank surged by Rs 39,358.5 crore to reach Rs 7,72,514.65 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s m-cap jumped by Rs 23,230.8 crore to Rs 3,86,264.80 crore and that of HDFC gained by Rs 23,141.7 crore to Rs 4,22,654.38 crore.

Also Read; Another bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits

The market capitalization (m-cap) of ICICI Bank went higher by Rs 21,047.06 crore to Rs 5,14,298.92 crore and that of SBI climbed Rs 5,801 crore to Rs 4,18,564.28 crore. Infosys added Rs 2,341.24 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,14,644.50 crore. The valuation of HUL rose by Rs 1,127.8 crore to Rs 5,47,525.25 crore.

Reliance Industries’ market valuation plunged by Rs 31,761.77 crore to Rs 17,42,128.01 crore. The m-cap of TCS tumbled by Rs 11,599.19 crore to ? 11,93,655.74 crore and that of LIC fell by Rs 2,972.75 crore to Rs 5,19,630.19 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, LIC, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.