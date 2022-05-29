Money laundering case; ED interrogates bizman Prem Prakash

Prem Prakash, a real estate businessman, was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with the illegal mining and money laundering case. In the morning, Prem Prakash was at the Ranchi ED office to answer questions.

Prem Prakash’s residence and office had been raided by the ED. The ED officials found valuables in his flat during the raid. Prakash, a Bihar native from Sasaram, has a lot of clout in the government, according to sources. He maintains close ties to politicians and bureaucrats.