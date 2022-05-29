Women will not be forced to work after 7 p.m. & provide free transportation to those who agree; Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government stated in a notification released on May 27 that no woman can indeed be subjected to forced labor after 7 p.m. and before 6 a.m. in a factory without her written agreement. In addition, if a woman works at night, her employer must provide her with free transportation and meals.

DETAILS;

According to the notification, firms in Uttar Pradesh must ensure:

1. Without written approval, no woman is obliged to labour between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

2. No woman’s employment is terminated because she refuses to work such hours.

3. Women who work between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. are provided with transportation to and from work.

4. Food and enough supervision are supplied to women working between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

5. Toilets, drinking water, and changing rooms will be provided.

6. At least four women must be working together on the premises between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

7. Appropriate efforts should be made to avoid sexual harassment.

According to the most recent National Family Health Survey data, there are three times as many males as females employed in India’s 15-49 age range. Bihar (14%), Uttar Pradesh (17%), and Assam have the lowest percentages of working women (18%).