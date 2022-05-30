BJP accuses Arvind Kejriwal of remote controlling Punjab in murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

The BJP blamed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday, claiming that the Delhi Chief Minister governs Punjab from afar. Unidentified assailants shot and killed Moose Wala in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

Party spokesperson Sambit Patra, speaking during a press conference at the BJP headquarters, claimed that the secret list with the names of those whose security was removed had been made public. ‘In a way, it was an open invitation to murderers, that you can do your work Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for this murder,’ Patra said.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa appeared to become emotional while speaking at the same press conference. He claimed that Kejriwal and Raghav Chaddha travelled with 90 and 45 gunmen, respectively, but that they took away the security of a well-known Punjabi singer. Last year, ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Moose Wala joined the Congress.