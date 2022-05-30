Breakfast with booze! ‘Here’s why you shouldn’t drink alcohol in the morning’: Report

While most people are aware that consuming alcohol on an empty stomach is bad for your health, many are unaware that they should not combine breakfast with booze. Early morning binge-drinking bouts can be your straight ticket to the hospital, and if you are not careful, you might develop major liver, kidney, and gut disorders. Dr. Hunaid Hatimi, Senior Consultant – Liver, Pancreas, and Intestine Transplant & HPB Surgery at Global Hospital in Mumbai, provided professional advice to us. Here’s what he said!

‘Drinking alcohol in the morning poses several risks.’ If an individual believes that the first thing they should do in the morning is consumed alcohol in order to face the day, this is an indication of psychological reliance on alcohol, according to Hatimi. The doctor stated that ‘many people who take wine at breakfast will do it with an empty stomach. This is harmful to their health and increases their chances of acquiring the alcoholic liver disease and alcoholic dementia’.

The doctor revealed other adverse effects of the same. ‘ Alcohol alters kidney function, making them less capable of filtering blood. It also impairs the body’s capacity to regulate fluids and electrolytes. When alcohol dehydrates (drys out) the body, it can affect the healthy function of cells and organs, including the kidneys. Alcohol can also have an effect on renal function by interfering with hormones’, he said.

It can have an impact on one’s social life in addition to mental and bodily suffering. Drinking in the morning may indicate that the individual is more prone to accidents, is less productive, and engages in risky activities. It can also impair an individual’s reputation among coworkers and family members. Those who drink in the morning often struggle to meet their obligations. And this is where the trouble will arise.

The doctor also advised on how much alcohol to take in order to avoid liver failure. The ‘safe limit’ for alcohol intake is 21 units per week (1 unit equals roughly 25 ml of whiskey) for males and 14 units for women. A maximum of three units per day, with at least two alcohol-free days each week. (One unit of hard liquor is approximately equivalent to 12 ounces/355 mL of beer or 4 ounces/120 mL of wine.)