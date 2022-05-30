Cops says, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father followed him, took him to hospital

Sidhu When Moose Wala’s killers rained bullets on the 28-year-old singer and his two pals, his father was following him in a car with two armed personnel. Moose Wala, who died soon after, had been getting ransom calls from gangsters for some time, according to his father Balkaur Singh’s police complaint. An FIR has been filed by Punjab police on charges of murder and violation of the Arms Act.

Several gangsters threatened the 28-year-old singer’s father over the phone, according to the singer’s father’s complaint. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has claimed responsibility for the attack, was among them.

The singer will go in a bulletproof SUV due to the threats. Moose Wala’s security cover used to be four armed security guards, however that was reduced to two armed guards in the Punjab government’s most recent security review exercise.

The downsizing has generated a political storm, with opposition parties accusing the Bhagwant Mann government of putting VIPs’ lives at risk. ‘On Sunday, my son left with his friends Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh in a Thar car. He did not take the bulletproof Fortuner and the two guards with him. I followed him in another car with the two armed personnel,’ In his complaint, Mr Singh stated.