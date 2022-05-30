‘Dulquer Salman has found a new love! See pics here..

Superstar Dulquer Salman is all excited to share the pic with his new love on social media. The actor recently shared a post on his Instagram handle revealing that he has found a new love, and it’s not what you think! Its his new love and passion on photography.

The actor even shared some beautiful pictures of nature, his wife Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam. Apart from this, he also captured little things like ludo board, women playing tambola, etc. ‘Leica Photo Dump #newfoundlove #obsessed #cantputitdown #weekslikethis #captures #leicagram #expectmoreofthese, he captioned the post.

Dulquer Salman’s father and legendary actor Mammootty is also passionate about photography.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer Salmaan was recently seen in Hey Sinamika and Salute. Next, he has several films in his kitty – Othiram Kadakam, King Of Kotha, R Balki’s Chup-Revenge of the Artist, Raj and DK’s web series Guns & Gulaabs with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav and Hanu Rajhavapudi’s Sita Ramam with Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur. It will mark his second film in Tollywood after Mahanti.