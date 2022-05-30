Goa statehood day; President says, ‘Goa’s rich eclectic culture matter of pride for all Indians’

On the statehood day of Goa, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the people, stating the state’s unique culture is a source of pride for all Indians. On this day in 1987, Goa, which had previously been a part of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman, and Diu, was granted statehood.

‘Greetings to all Goans on Goa Statehood Day! Home to some of India’s most beautiful places, it has a rich eclectic culture that is a matter of pride for all Indians.It has made remarkable progress on development parameters. Best wishes for its continued progress and prosperity,’ Mr Kovind tweeted.