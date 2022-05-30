India withdraws ‘Aadhaar card warnings’ amid social media panic!

Following significant concern on social media, India withdrew a warning on Sunday not to distribute photocopies of the Aadhaar card, according to media sources. The national biometric identity card, known as the Aadhaar card, includes a unique number that is connected to a scan of an individual’s face, eyes, and fingerprints. It is intended to prevent theft and provide the benefits of India’s social initiatives straight to the beneficiary’s bank account.

The press information department rescinded the warning two days after it was issued (PIB). The warning was sent to inform consumers that a modified Aadhaar card might be abused. It is being pulled ‘because of the danger of misunderstanding,’ according to the PIB. The Aadhaar ecosystem includes measures that safeguard users’ identities and privacy. The citizens are encouraged to share it with ‘normal prudence,’ according to the latest statement.

‘Unlicensed private enterprises such as hotels or film halls are not authorized to acquire or store copies of Aadhaar card,’ it stated earlier on Friday, recommending individuals not to share replicas of their Aadhaar cards with anybody for fear of them being abused. The press release and news pieces about it quickly went viral on social media. An alert was sounded as a result of the warning. On Sunday, it also ranked among the top ten popular topics on Twitter in India.