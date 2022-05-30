‘Mine’: Singer Amrutha Suresh pens birthday wishes for rumoured lover Gopi Sundar

Singer Amrutha Suresh penned birthday wishes for her rumoured boyfriend, music director and playback singer Gopi Sundar. She shared a cute photo with him captioned – ‘A thousand birthday wishes. Mine’.

Gopi Sundar had recently shared a picture with Amrutha Suresh sparking rumours that the duo is in a relationship. He had noted below the photo- ‘Marking the milestones that were passed, crossing the expanse of experiences, time and wind take new ways’.

Meanwhile, Amrutha’s sister Abhirami also shared a long birthday note for Gopi Sundar which read- ‘Above and beyond the social media life, lies a truth .. we people – all of us normal humans are living, loving, struggling, surviving, succeeding etc.. In this rollercoaster journey of life where nothing is permanent, nothing is predictable, I found a brother.. Who makes magical music, who makes my sister smile, who calls me HIS ELDER DAUGHTER, who speaks of the humans of his life with so much love and respect.. @gopisundar__official :) Lemme now take a moment after my philosophical introduction to wish you, brother! Happiest Birthday to you brother :) May you make wonders with your beautiful ART and HEART.. Counting stars .. Counting blessings.. praying for you.. Slay, GS :)

P.S – Does anyone know what fate holds ahead of us? Nobody does :) so let’s let people breath.. love.. spread positivity.. and most importantly, let us all let live :) let love .. Let us not judge.. let us learn to smile for the smiles of others.. with a beautiful mind.. not probing into the stories of people we don’t personally know or for what we see n the social media.. to unexpected tomorrows, with lots of prayers and love for eveyone.. Winding up this hearty note for Gopi Chettan :) once again happy birthday bro :)