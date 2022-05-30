Monkeypox outbreak unlikely to result in pandemic, says WHO

The World Health Organization does not believe the monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa will result in a pandemic, an official said on Monday, adding that it is unclear whether infected people who do not show symptoms can transmit the disease.

In May, more than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox were reported, mostly in Europe. Monkeypox is a typically mild illness that spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions.

The WHO is considering classifying the outbreak as a “potential public health emergency of international concern,” or PHEIC. A similar declaration, as was made for COVID-19 and Ebola, would aid in the acceleration of research and funding to combat the disease. more info

When asked if this monkeypox outbreak has the potential to become a pandemic, Rosamund Lewis, WHO Health Emergencies Programme technical lead for monkeypox, said, “We don’t know, but we don’t think so.”

‘At this time, we are not concerned about a global pandemic,’ she explained.