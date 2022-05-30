Qatar Airways increases frequency of flights to this country

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has decided to increase the frequency of flights to Saudi Arabia. The air carrier will increase the number of flights to 3 destinations in Saudi Arabia from June 15.

The air carrier will increase the number of flights to Dammam from Doha to 4 daily flights. At present, Qatar Airways operates 3 flights a day to Dammam. Number of flights to Jeddah will also be increased to 4 flights a day from 3. Qatar Airways will operate 3 flights a day to Riyadh. At present, the airline operates 2 daily flights to Riyadh.

Also Read: IRCTC announces Varanasi-Nepal tour package; Details inside

With this increase of services, the air carrier will be operating 13 daily flights to Saudi Arabia.