Welcome Indians! UK offers a new visa option for graduates from world’s best universities…

The United Kingdom will give work permits to graduates from the world’s greatest institutions, including India, in order to lure the ‘brightest and best’ early in their careers. It is claimed that the move is part of a growing immigration system in the UK post-Brexit. Graduates from the world’s top 50 non-UK institutions may now come to the Kingdom and work under a revised High Potential Individual (HPI) visa pathway, which was introduced in London on Monday (May 30).

Notably, candidates must have received their degrees no more than five years prior to the date of application. UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak stated that such regulations will allow the country to thrive as an international center for innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

To be eligible, a person must have earned a bachelor’s or master’s degree from one of the top 50 universities in at least two of the following rankings: Times Higher Education World University Rankings, Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings, or The Academic Ranking of World Universities. They must have appeared in the top 50 in the same year as their graduation.

Applicants can choose between a two-year work visa and a three-year visa. They will be permitted to bring family members with them. According to the government, successful candidates will be allowed to transition to longer-term employment visas. ‘ We want tomorrow’s enterprises to be established here now,’ Sunak added, ‘which is why I encourage students to take advantage of this amazing chance to forge their careers here’.

‘With this new visa option, the UK will be able to continue to recruit the finest and brightest from around the world. The approach ensures that the UK will become a major worldwide centre for innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship’, he added. Meanwhile, international students, including Indians, studying at any of the top institutions in the UK are already able to stay for up to three years under the Graduate visa. This visa was launched in July last year.