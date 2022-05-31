Additional domestic, international flight services to be launched from Kannur Airport in June

Thiruvananthapuram: Additional domestic and international flight services will be launched from Kannur International Airport in June.

IndiGo Airlines will begin service from June 2 to Abu Dhabi thrice a week. The flight will take off from Kannur at 1.35 pm and reach at 4.05 pm (local time) in Abu Dhabi. From June 24, Air India Express will conduct services to Muscat every Friday. It will be in addition to the Air India services on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Go Air also carries out services to Muscat on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

The additional service of IndiGo to Bengaluru will commence on June 2. The Airbus A 320 service which can carry up to 150 passengers will fly from Kannur every day but Sunday. Currently, IndiGo Airlines conducts daily services of ATR 72 flights, which can occupy a maximum of 80 passengers, to Bengaluru. With the new set of services launching in June, the total services of IndiGo will become 13.

As per the statistics of April, there has been a considerable increase in the number of domestic passengers travelling via Kannur airport. The number rose from 31,668 domestic passengers in March to 34,925 passengers in April. However, a decrease of 11,722 international passengers was noted in April compared to the previous month. 52,409 travellers went abroad via Kannur airport in April. The decline in passengers was caused by the shifting Vande Bharat from the air bubble flight schedule to the summer schedule.