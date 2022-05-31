BCCI announces schedule of Indian cricket team

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced the detailed schedule of Indian men’s cricket team. The ‘Team India’ will play a five-match T20 series against South Africa. KL Rahul will lead the men in blue.

The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma will play a Test series against England from July 1. The England comprises of 3 warm up games, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and a postponed 5th Test from last year.

Also Read: West Indies to face Netherlands in first ODI today: Possible Playing XI

India will also participate in the Asia Cup 2022 and in series against England, Ireland, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Australia and then take part in T20 World Cup 2022.

Team India’s cricket schedule up to the T20 World Cup 2022:

India vs South Africa – June (5 T20Is)

India tour of Ireland – June (2 T20Is)

India tour of England – June -July (1 Test, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

India tour of West Indies – July/August (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

India tour of Sri Lanka – August (2 T20Is)

Asia Cup 2022 – August / September

India vs Australia – September (3 T20Is)

T20 World Cup 2022 – October /November