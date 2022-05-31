Central finial on Jama Masjid damaged due to hailstorm

According to shahi imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the finial on the central dome of the Jama Masjid was broken after Delhi had downpours on Monday. He further stated that two to three people were injured as a result of the falling stones.

‘Middle dome finial broke into three parts, two fell down, one is still stuck,’ Bukhari said, adding that if it will not be brought down and it falls, it’ll damage the wall before it. He stated that he will write to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), requesting that they inspect the monument and begin repair as soon as possible to avoid another tragedy.

On May 30, the national capital of Delhi was hit by heavy rains and hailstorm. Several cars were damaged, trees were uprooted, traffic came to a halt, and power outages occurred in various parts of Delhi as a result of the hailstorm.