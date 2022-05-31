Commodity Market: Gold falls marginally lower

Mumbai: Price of gold depreciated marginally in the commodity market due to strong bond yields and strengthening of the US dollar. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures slipped down by 0.10% or Rs 50 at Rs 51,044 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading lower by 0.64% or Rs 395 at Rs 61,487 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold fell by 0.3% to $ 1,849.92 per ounce. Thus, the monthly loss of gold reached at 2.4%. This is the biggest loss since September. US gold futures also slipped by 0.3% to $ 1,851.90. Among other precious metals, silver dipped by 0.6% to $ 21.82 per ounce. It is down about 4.1% so far this month. Platinum fell by 0.5% to $ 954.48. palladium gained by 0.5% to $ 2,042.69 per ounce.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold edged lower marginally. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,200, lower by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4775, down by Rs 10.