FIFA World Cup 2022: Air carrier announces revised schedule of flights

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has announced revised schedule of flights during the FIFA World Cup Football 2022. The mega sports event will be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The tournament will be held across eight stadiums. Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening game with a capacity of 60,000 seats, while Lusail Stadium is set to host the final match of the tournament, with a capacity of 80,000 seats. The remaining stadiums will house 40,000 spectators.

Below is the updated flight schedule list:

Aerolineas Argentinas announced that they will be operating charter flights to Doha. The airline has planned to schedule six flights, two each for the group stage. The flights from Buenos Aires (EXE) to Doha (DOH) will have an hour stopover before departing for Doha. The total flight time would be 19 hours. It will deploy its Airbus A330-200 aircraft, with a 270 passenger capacity in a two-class cabin for the service.