Hindu petitioners of Gyanvapi mosque agreed to hand over leaked survey clip to court.

Four Hindu women petitioners in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi Mosque case will appear in court on Tuesday to hand over leaked video and images of the masjid’s survey.

On Monday, videos and images from the court-ordered survey were leaked after the district court provided copies of the material to four of the five Hindu women petitioners in a sealed package after they signed an affidavit promising not to make the content on the Compact Disks (CDs) public. The footage was quickly aired on television and widely shared on social media.

The women want to be able to pray inside the mosque, saying that there is a Shivling on the premises. A case was filed in the Varanasi district court seeking a CBI probe into the leakage of the sealed documents, according to advocate Shivam Gaur, who is defending petitioner Rakhi Singh. ‘I moved an application in the district court, seeking CBI probe in leak of video footage of the Gyanvapi survey report. The court fixed July 4 as date of hearing,’ Gaur said.