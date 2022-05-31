Huge crowds, strict security gathered at Sidhu Moose Wala’s home ahead of his last rites.

On Tuesday morning, a large crowd gathered at the residence of Punjabi singer and Congress activist Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, 28, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, to pay their respects to him. On Sunday evening, the young rapper was shot and killed not far from his house. His death was widely mourned in India and Canada, where he had studied.

Moose Wala’s body was returned to his family on Tuesday morning, accompanied by strong security. A large crowd gathered outside his ancestral home as police closed the doors, allowing only family members and close friends inside. The family has decided to perform final rites on their ancestral agricultural land in Moosa village, Mansa district. Supporters were heard yelling anti-state government slogans.

The murder of the Congress leader has sparked a political storm in the state, with calls for the Bhagwant Mann government to be dismissed. His death was announced only a day after his security was reduced. Following widespread criticism, Punjab Chief Minister ordered a review of his decision to reduce his protection. Hundreds were affected by the state government’s action, which was done in response to the ‘VIP culture.’