Jio launches Jio Game Controller in India: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Jio has launched the all-new Jio Game Controller in India. The Jio Game Controller is currently available on the official Jio site and is priced at Rs. 3,499. It sports a Matte Black finish.

It is a wireless gaming controller that is equipped with a long-lasting rechargeable battery. It sports a classic and lightweight design with a familiar button layout. It houses two vibration motors and two pressure-point triggers for an immersive gaming experience. This controller is said to be compatible with a wide range of Bluetooth-enabled Android devices. Furthermore, the company claims that the all-new Jio Game Controller has a wireless range of up to 10 metres.

The new wireless gaming controller is compatible with Android tablets, Android TVs and Jio Set-Top-Box. It features Bluetooth v4.1 technology.

The Jio Game Controller is fitted with a rechargeable Li-ion battery, which is said to offer up to 8 hours of backup. It features a Micro-USB port for charging the controller. It features a 20-button layout, including two pressure-point triggers and an 8-direction arrow button. There are also two joysticks.