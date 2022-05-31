JP Nadda says, ‘Gyanvapi, Krishna Janmabhoomi issues will be decided by courts and Constitution’

The BJP’s president, JP Nadda, issued a cryptic, carefully written statement on Monday, indicating that the party will not directly intervene in the continuing dispute over the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura.

‘Court and Constitution will decide on it and the BJP will follow it in letter and spirit,’ JP president JP Nadda said in response to a question from India Today. When asked if temples in Mathura and Kashi, like the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, were on the BJP’s agenda, Nadda clarified that the three concerns are distinct. ‘The Bharatiya Janata Party had passed a resolution on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue during its national executive meeting at Palampur. After that there has been no resolution,’ he said.

Nadda was referring to the BJP national executive meeting in Palampur in 1989, when the party passed a resolution preparing the ground for joining the fight for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Following the approval of this resolution, BJP founder LK Advani proceeded on his famous rath yatra from Somnath in Gujarat on September 26, 1990, to rally support for the Ram temple demand.