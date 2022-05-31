Money laundering case; ED questions two aides of Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab

Two close aides of Maharashtra Transport Minister and Shiv Sena politician Anil Parab were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday. The agency may soon summon Parab to record his statement in the case. The ED recently filed a money laundering complaint against Parab and searched seven locations, including two of his residences, last Thursday.

The money laundering allegation stems from Parab’s resort in Dapoli, Ratnagiri, which was constructed in violation of Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) laws. On Monday, ED officers questioned Sadanand Kadam and Sanjay Kadam, both Shiv Sena workers and close aides of Parab who are also involved with Parab in the cable TV business.

Sadanand Kadam is Parab’s close aide and the brother of former Shiv Sena MP Ramdas Kadam, who runs his business out of Kandivali in Mumbai. Last Thursday, ED officials also searched Sadanand Kadam’s home. Kadam appeared to the ED office in South Mumbai at 11 a.m. and was interrogated till 5 p.m. on Monday before being released.