Stock Market: Equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday. The losses in the banking and consumer durable stocks weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex slipped 359 points or 0.64% to close at 55,566. NSE Nifty moved 77 points or 0.46% down to settle at 16,585. Nifty Midcap 100 edged 0.13% lower and small-cap rose 1.24%. 10 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,761 shares advanced and 1,589 declined.

The top gainers in the market were M&M, NTPC, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, ITC, ICICI Bank, Wipro and Asian Paints. . The top losers in the market were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Titan, Infosys, SBI, Axis Bank, Reliance, HDFC Bank, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Bajaj Finance and Shree Cement.