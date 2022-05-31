Vivo launches Vivo T2x: know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched its latest model Vivo T2x in China. The new smartphone is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,100) for 8GB + 256GB model. The pre-bookings will start from Tuesday and will be available from June 6.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo T2x runs on Android-based OriginOS and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. It features a 6.58-inch IPS display with a 144Hz dynamic refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone comes with the dual rear camera setup. It also houses a selfie camera at the front.

Also Read: Fire-Boltt launches new smartwatch ‘Fire-Boltt’: Know the price and specifications

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 44W fast charging.