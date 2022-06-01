Arvind Kejriwal says, Satyendar Jain should be awarded Padma Vibhushan.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, claimed on Wednesday that Satyendar Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, should be given the Padma Vibhushan for inventing the ‘mohalla clinics’ model, which treats people for free. Mr. Kejriwal backed Mr. Jain, calling him a ‘hardcore honest and patriot’ who was wrongly arrested in a ‘false case,’ and held out hope that the minister will be cleared after the ED investigation.

‘The country should be proud him as he gave the model of Mohalla Clinic that are being visited by people from the world, including (ex) Secretary General of the UN. He gave a health model that treats people free of cost.’ Mr Kejriwal told reporters in New Delhi, ‘I think, he should be given top awards like the Padma Bhushan or Padma Vibhushan.’

The Delhi CM claimed that now that the CBI has given Mr Jain a clean chit, the ED can conduct its own probe and the minister will be declared not guilty. In Arvind Kejriwal’s government, Mr Jain holds several portfolios, including Health, Power, and Home. A court here on Tuesday ordered Mr Jain to be held in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody till June 9 in a money laundering case, stating that his interrogation was necessary to uncover the alleged larger conspiracy.