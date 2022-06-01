Asaduddin Owaisi starts AIMIM’s Rajasthan unit, claims ‘party against implementation of UCC’

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), launched the party’s Rajasthan unit in Jaipur on Tuesday. During the event, he stated that his party is against the country’s implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

‘India is a country known for its diversity. We should retain that diversity. AIMIM is not in favour of the imposition of the Uniform Civil Code. In several places, such as Goa, provisions have been made for Hindus … Is the BJP willing to remove those provisions for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code?’ said Owaisi.

Owaisi stated that his party intends to run in the 2023 Rajasthan assembly elections, but that a final call on the overall number of seats the party will contest and if it will form any political relationships in the state has yet to be made.

‘We have decided to fight the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan. The state has been facing several issues. We are here to announce the launching of our Rajasthan unit. However, we will announce how many seats we will fight on and whether we will enter into any alliance in the region at a later time,’ he added.