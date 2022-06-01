Bank fraud case; Mumbai Police arrests BJP’s Mohit Kamboj

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a fraud case against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj and a few others. According to the complaint copy, the Chief Regional Manager of Indian Overseas Bank has charged Kamboj and two others of defrauding the bank for 52.89 crore.

At the MRA police station, a case was filed against Kamboj and the other two directors, which was later transferred to the EOW. Kamboj, on the other hand, claims the FIR is fake and that his voice cannot be silenced.

‘My Sources :- Today a fabricated FIR is registered against me in EOW Mumbai by CP Sanjay Panday ! If you think by putting FIR against me in a matter which is long back settled and my voice can be suppressed or you can frighten me, then you are wrong. I will go to court with facts,’ he wrote on Twitter.

Kamboj, the former Mumbai unit president of the BJP’s youth wing, has been charged with cheating the bank, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, and has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.