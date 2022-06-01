Covid-19: Health ministry in UAE issues new travel advisory

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in the UAE issued new travel advisory for passengers. The ministry said that the country has successfully battled the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the data released by the ministry, around 98% of eligible residents were fully vaccinated. Daily infections are now lowered below 400 and the country has the lowest death rates in the world.

As per the new order, all travelers must check the Covid-19 situation in areas where they are travelling and must avoid if the infection rate is high. Unnecessary travels must be avoided. Vulnerable individuals such as the elderly, diabetics, and those with cardiovascular diseases must avoid travelling to areas where the infections is spreading

Also Read: Fuel prices for June announced

People must wash their hands hands regularly with soap and water or sanitisers with 70%t alcohol during travelling. They must maintain physical distance with others and avoid crowded places. After their return they must conduct a PCR test.