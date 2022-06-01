DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Covid-19: Health ministry in UAE issues new travel advisory

Jun 1, 2022, 02:44 pm IST

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)  in the UAE issued new travel advisory for passengers. The ministry said that the country has successfully battled the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the data released by the ministry, around 98% of eligible residents were fully vaccinated. Daily infections are now lowered below 400 and the country has  the lowest death rates in the world.

As per the new order, all  travelers must check the Covid-19 situation in areas where they are travelling and must avoid if the infection rate is high. Unnecessary travels must be avoided. Vulnerable individuals such as the elderly, diabetics, and those with cardiovascular diseases must avoid travelling to areas where the infections is spreading

Also Read: Fuel prices for June announced 

People must wash their hands  hands regularly with soap and water or sanitisers with 70%t alcohol during travelling. They must maintain  physical distance with others and avoid  crowded places. After their return they must conduct a  PCR test.

Tags
shortlink
Jun 1, 2022, 02:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button