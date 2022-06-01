Singer KK passes away at the age of 53

KK, one of the most well-known Bollywood playback singers, passed away in Kolkata on late Tuesday. The singer had arrived in the city for a live show where he suddenly became unwell.

Officials stated that the 53-year-old was sick after arriving at his hotel after a concert at Nazrul Mancha in the evening, where he sang for over an hour. According to them, he was rushed to a private hospital in south Kolkata, where doctors proclaimed him dead. A senior official of the hospital said, ‘It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him. His post mortem will take place tomorrow but primarily sources say that it’s a heart attack’.

KK is a talented singer who has recorded songs in a variety of languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali.

His wife and two boys are scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on Wednesday morning. In the last two days, KK has performed two back-to-back gigs in Kolkata.

People from many walks of life paid homage to him as soon as the news became public. Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, said on Twitter, ‘Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti’.