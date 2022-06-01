Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher

Terrorists shot and killed a Hindu woman teacher from Jammu on Tuesday in the Valley’s Kulgam district, drawing worldwide outrage.

Rajni Bala (36), a non-Muslim government employee assigned to a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam, was the second non-Muslim government employee killed in May and the seventh targeted death in Kashmir this month.

According to police, Bala was hurt in the incident and was rushed to a neighbouring district hospital, where she was declared dead. The area has been closed off, and a manhunt has been initiated to find the attackers. ‘Those involved in this gruesome terror crime will be soon identified and neutralised’, a police spokesperson said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti stated that despite the Centre’s assertions of normalcy in Kashmir, targeted killings were on the rise. ‘Despite GOIs fake claims about Kashmir being normal its obvious that targeted civilian killings are on the rise & a deep cause of concern (sic). Condemn this act of cowardice which sadly plays into the vicious anti Muslim narrative spun by BJP’, she tweeted.

Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was shot and killed inside the tehsildar’s office in Budgam district’s Chadoora tehsil on May 12. Three of the seven targeted killings in Kashmir this month were off-duty police officers and four were civilians.