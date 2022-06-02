After police station arson in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls for ban on PFI

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, has claimed that the recent violence in Batadrava, which resulted in the burning of a police station, was orchestrated by the radical Islamic group Popular Front of India (PFI). Sarma demanded that the PFI, especially its student section, Campus Front of India, be banned for its role in communal violence in Assam.

‘We always see PFI’s hand in communal violence. Even in the latest Batadrava incident, we are picking up signals of the involvement of the PFI. So, the Assam government is of the view that PFI and CFI should be banned,’ he said. PFI and CFI, he claimed, were openly conducting activities and distributing literature in an attempt to destabilise Assam.

‘I have asked the Union Home Minister [Amit Shah] to ban the outfit. However, banning an organisation needs several legal measures. I hope the Centre gives this request due consideration,’ he said. Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the Batadrava case is still under review. ‘I shall visit Batadrava at the end of this month and will be able to comment on the case further after that,’ he said.