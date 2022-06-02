Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower

Mumbai: The price of yellow metal depreciated in the commodity market as the US dollar strengthened in the international market. The slipping down of US treasury yields capped the loss of bullion.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading lower by 0.13% or Rs 66 at Rs 50,799 per 10 gram. Silver futures dropped by 0.37% or Rs 228 at Rs 61,352 per kg.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 380,80 higher by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4760, up by Rs 10.

In the international market, spot gold remained firm at $1,844.57 per ounce. US gold futures were down by 0.1% to $1,846.80. Among other precious metals, silver dipped by 0.1% to $21.77 per ounce, platinum fell by 0.7% to $989.50 and palladium rose by 0.2% to $2,001.15.