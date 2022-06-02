Gulf Air announces 4 new flight services

Manama: The national air carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air has announced that it will start flights to four more destinations. The air carrier will operate flights to Milan and Rome in Italy, Nice in France and Manchester in the UK. The airline will deploy its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, with economy and business class cabins for the service.

Earlier on May 30, the airline has extended its codeshare agreement with Saudia to include Gulf Air’s services from Bahrain to Faisalabad, Jeddah, Multan, Riyadh and Sialkot.

The air carrier earlier also launched Apple pay on its mobile app. Customers will now be able to book a ticket on the airline’s application without the need of remembering or typing their credit card details. The new feature allows them to process the payment by easily using Face ID to authorize the transaction. The Gulf Air app also allows customers to select their flights, choose their seats and purchase excess baggage.