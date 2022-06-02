Revised fuel prices for the month of June announced

Doha: Qatar Petroleum announced the revised fuel prices for the month of June. The price of Premium petrol has been reduced in the country. Premium petrol will cost t QR1.95 per litre in June. It was priced at QR2 in the month of May.

The prices for super grade petrol and diesel will remain the same. Super grade petrol will be QR 2.10 and diesel will cost QR 2.05 for June.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.