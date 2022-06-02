Santoor Maestro Bhajan Sopori passes away

Bhajan Sopori, the Santoor maestro, died on Thursday in a Gurugram hospital after a long illness, according to family members. He was 73 years old at the time. His wife and two sons, Sorabh and Abhay, who both play santoor, survive him.

Throughout his career, he received many honors, including the Padma Shri in 2004, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1992, and the Jammu and Kashmir State Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. Bhajan Sopori received his western classical music training at Washington University and his Hindustani music education from his father and grandfather.