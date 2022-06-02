Steel bridge collapses in Tripura: 3 killed; 9 injured

Agartala: Three persons were killed and nine others were injured in North Tripura district on Wednesday after a steel bridge collapsed when a timber-laden truck was passing through the structure. The accident took place at Laljuri when the metal bridge collapsed as it could not bear the load of the goods vehicle, a senior police officer said.

The driver of the truck and two labourers were killed on the spot and four of the injured were admitted to Dharmanagar District Hospital and four others were undergoing treatment in a local health facility, he said. Another injured person had a minor injury and was given first-aid.

The truck was going from Kanchanpur to Laljuri. The bridge was old and could not bear load of the vehicle , Additional SP Jermia Darlong told PTI. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Subhash Acharjee and Kanchanpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Krishnadhan Das rushed to the spot.