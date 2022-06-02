Tamil Nadu government forms committee to formulate state education policy

A committee has been formed by the Tamil Nadu government to draught a State Education Policy. Following a boycott of the National Education Policy (NEP) discussion conference, the government issued an order to organise a committee led by a retired judge to draught a separate State Education Policy.

The GO was passed in order to establish a committee, which will be chaired by retired judge D Murugesan. The committee will have 12 members, including TM Krishna, a singer, and Vishwanathan Anand, a chess grandmaster.

The committee will seek input from educators and subject experts before making recommendations for reforms aimed to establish a modern, technology-driven educational system. The group will submit its final report within a year of its formation.