UN grants Turkey’s request to change its name to Türkiye

Geneva: The United Nations on Wednesday granted Turkey’s request to change its name from Turkey to Türkiye, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters. Uploading photos of himself signing a document, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu said, ‘With this letter I will send to the U.N. Secretary-General, we register our country’s name as ‘Türkiye’.’

The change came into force immediately at the time when the world body received a letter from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to the UN chief with a request to change the country’s name, the spokesman said. Cavusoglu reportedly said that the change in the spelling was adopted as part of the steps aimed at increasing the country’s prestige in the international arena.

The initiative to use the country's foreign name as 'Türkiye' at national and international platforms started in December 2021 with a decree signed by Erdo?an.