Workers of Dravidar Kazhagam arrested for derogatory slogans on Lord Krishna.

During a rally in Tamil Nadu, members of the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) party allegedly raised slogans against Hindu deities and insulted Hindu rituals, according to police. On Thursday, June 2, the Madurai SS Colony Police filed charges against DK members for using inflammatory slogans.

During a rally on May 29, the slogans were raised. The Hindu Makkal Katchi, a fringe group, submitted the video of the sloganeering to the Madurai Police and requested action against those who chanted slogans. The alleged slogans included controversial allusions to Lord Krishna. Body piercing is one of the Hindu rituals that the participants questioned.

The DK members were heard yelling, ‘How can we accept the claim that Lord Ayyappa is a god?’ The police have filed charges under three sections: insulting religious sentiments, insulting the practise of worship, and insulting religious symbols.