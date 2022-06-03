7 charred to death as bus catches fire

Bangalore: in a tragic incident, 7 people were charred to death as the bus they were travelling caught fire. The accident took place near Kamalapura town in Kalaburagi, Karnataka during the early hours on Friday. The fire erupted after an accident between the bus and a tempo trax.

The bus was going to Hyderabad from Goa. There were 29 passengers on the bus. 22 passengers managed to escape from the bus. The bus was completely damaged in the fire.

Further details awaited.