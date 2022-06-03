India’s coal import decline to 209 million tonnes

New Delhi: As per the data released by the Union government, the coal import by the country decline to 209 million tonnes in 2021-22 financial year. It was at 248 million tonnes in 2019-20. The coal import was at 215 million tonnes in 2020-21.

As per the government, the decline is mainly due to the decrease in imports by the power sector. The coal import by power sector came down from 45 million tonnes in 2020-21 to 27 million tonnes in 2021-22. The import declined by 40%.

Meanwhile, the coal production in the country has increased from 716 million tonnes in 2020-21 to 777 million tonnes in 2021-22 resulting in an increase of 61 million tonnes. India’s coal demand was at 906 million tonnes in 2020-21 and 1,027 million tonnes in 2021-22.