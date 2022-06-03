Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar tests positive for Covid-19

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has tested positive for COVID-19. The minister confirmed the news through his twitter handle on Thursday evening.

‘I have tested positive for COVID-19, after being uninfected through three waves of the pandemic. I have moderate symptoms and will home-isolate myself and follow all protocols. Grateful that I am fully vaccinated. Request anyone who has come in contact with me over the last few days to get themselves tested’, Sudhakar tweeted.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 297 new COVID-19 cases, as per the bulletin released by the state health department. With today’s number, state’s positivity rate climbed to 1.45 per cent. Among the districts, Bengaluru alone reported 276 fresh infections.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the use of face masks will have to be made mandatory if the spike continues. Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 cases of COVID-19 infection, the highest daily rise after February 24. On Tuesday, the state had reported 711 cases.