Minor gang-raped in luxury car; 5 of the accused are minors, including MLA’s son

A minor girl was reportedly gang-raped in a Mercedes automobile by youths in Hyderabad. Police sources state that an MLA’s son was reportedly engaged in the event, and all five defendants in the case are juveniles. Police initiated an inquiry to check the facts of the case, which was reported at Jubilee Hills police station on Wednesday, June 1.

The incident occurred on Saturday. Initially, a case was filed against the three accused in the event under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. Police have charged the case and added section 376 (gang rape) of the IPC to it after the 17-year-old girl was submitted for medical testing.

A senior police officer informed India Today that an MLA’s son and the chairperson of a minority body were present at the party and escorted the girl. Only one accused, who is also a juvenile, was identified and named by the victim. According to the victim’s father, the girl was invited to accompany the offender in a Mercedes automobile. According to the FIR submitted by the victim’s father, the accused misbehaved with his daughter and even injured her neck. Further research is being conducted.

BJP DEMANDS IMMEDIATE ARREST

The BJP has vehemently criticized the act. ‘One of the five offenders of this atrocity is claimed to be the son of a Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) MLA, while another is a minority chairman’s son,’ the Telangana BJP said. Despite the criminal complaint filed by the victim’s parents, no suspects have been detained. The BJP has criticized the police for being too tardy in this investigation.

‘We wonder if the police are awaiting authorization from MIM chairman Asaduddin or CM KCR to make arrests in this instance! A slew of heinous crimes, including daylight hackings, interfaith and intercommunity killings, and rapes, are casting a negative light on Telangana. The fear of the law appears to be at an all-time low in the state,’ said Krishna Sagar Rao, Telangana BJP’s chief spokesman. The BJP also requested that all five defendants in the case be arrested right now.