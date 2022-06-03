National Egg Day: 4 egg-cellent egg meals you can make at home after work out! Recipes here…

Eggs are often regarded as the most healthy and comfortable food on the planet. Eggs, which are strong in protein and include a variety of heart-healthy elements, can be cooked in a matter of minutes and may help you conquer your cravings like a pro. Eggs taste excellent in practically every form, from boiled to baked to curry, and are the quickest nutritional breakfast choice.

If you like eggs or go to the gym, you should surely make these easy and healthy meals today and every day as your post-workout meal. On this National Egg Day, check out these no-fuss egg recipes to keep yourself healthy. So throw on your apron and let’s begin cooking. Shall we?

Egg sandwich

Ingredients;

2 boiled eggs (chopped)

1 onion (chopped)

1 tomato (chopped)

1 carrot (grated)

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Chilli powder as per the taste

Multi-grain bread, 2 pieces

2 teaspoon olive oil

Method

In a mixing dish, combine chopped eggs, onion, tomato, and carrot. Now, mix in the salt, pepper, and chilli powder.

Now, heat some olive oil in a pan. Fill the egg mixture between the two multigrain bread slices and toss in the pan until crispy.

Serve hot.

Scrambled egg wrap

Ingredients;

3 eggs

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

Salt and pepper as per the taste

2 whole-wheat tortillas

Chilli powder as per the taste

2 teaspoon olive oil

Method

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the egg, onion, tomatoes, red bell peppers, salt, pepper, and chilli powder.

Now, in a pan, heat the olive oil. Cook and whisk the egg mixture until it is thoroughly scrambled. Once completed, set it away.

Add some olive oil to the same pan and cook one tortilla on each side until charred.

Now, add the scrambled egg mixture to one side and neatly conceal it.

Serve hot.

The mug omelette

Ingredients;

1 egg

2 egg whites

1 teaspoon green bell pepper, diced

1 teaspoon carrot, diced

Salt and ground black pepper as per the taste

1 teaspoon olive oil

Method

Take a microwave-safe mug and generously cover it with olive oil.

Now, mix in the egg, egg whites, bell pepper, carrot, salt, and ground pepper.

Microwave for 1 minute, then whisk thoroughly.

Microwave for another 1 to 1.5 minutes, or until the eggs are fully cooked, then serve.

Desi style spicy poached eggs

Ingredients;

4 Eggs

20 grams onions, chopped

20 grams tomatoes, chopped

20 grams coriander chopped

1 teaspoon chopped chillies

Red chilli powder as per the taste

Salt and black pepper powder as per the taste

½ teaspoon garam masala

2 teaspoon olive oil

