People say ‘sorry’ and ‘God bless you’ after sneezing; Why?

Sneezing is necessary for maintaining a clean and healthy nose. Because of the continual air filtering that occurs in our nose, it frequently becomes unclean and full of bacteria. A sneeze helps to remove everything from our nose. If sneezing is totally healthy, why are we taught to apologize after sneezing and why is it customary to say God bless you when someone else sneezes?

Sneezing is our bodies’ way of cleaning out harmful particles that might become lodged in our nostrils. It employs a rapid flow of air to force everything out at once, resulting in a clean and healthy nose. However, while our bodies are clearing out our noses, all of the dangerous components in our nose might damage others around us.

This indicates that our sneeze might have an adverse effect on others. Some people may even become ill. This is why, while sneezing, we must cover our noses with clean handkerchiefs and say ‘sorry’ or ‘excuse me.’ Sneezing may also have a severe impact on our bodies due to the abrupt shock, which can be lethal at times. People around us are meant to say, ‘God Bless You,’ to keep us safe from harm.

