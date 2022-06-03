Sale of diesel decline in May

Mumbai: The sale of diesel slipped down in the country in last month. The fuel sale data released by the government revealed this. As per the government, the lower consumer spending curtailed truck movement in the country.

Sale of diesel accounts for about two-fifths of India’s overall refined fuel consumption. In May, the average daily diesel sale was at 220,200 tonnes. It was lower by 1.5% from April. Meanwhile, sale of petrol surged by 4.7% to 90,100 tonnes.

The Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training said that the wholesale price inflation of 15% limited consumer spending across the country in May and the cargo transport declined in May due to this. Fuel sales in May was, however, higher than last year, when the country was hit by a second deadly wave of the coronavirus.